After murdering parents, Bengal man stabs 4 people at orphanage; arrested

Kolkata: A man allegedly murdered his parents in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district and hours later stabbed four people at an orphanage run by a madrasa in another district, over 120 km away, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The accused was arrested soon after the violent attack at Sharif Orphanage in Bongaon in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday, where he stabbed two teachers and two staff members.

Soon after his arrest, a mob stormed the Bongaon police station demanding that the accused, identified as Humayun Kabir, an alumnus of a prominent state university and former engineer at an MNC, be handed over to them.

Two police personnel — a constable and an assistant sub-inspector — were injured in the mob attack, North 24 Parganas SP Dinesh Kumar said.

Bodies of Kabir's parents Musfatizur Rahman and Mumtaj Parveen were found in a pool of blood on the road in front of their Memari residence with multiple stab injuries.

Kabir, who worked with a Gurgaon-based MNC but quit the job, was staying with his parents.

After being taken into custody, Kabir disclosed his identity and address, revealing his connection to the double murder in Memari.

Kumar said there is a strong possibility that he had murdered his parents.

He was being interrogated, but had yet to confess to the crime of murder, he said.

A senior police officer in Purba Bardhaman said locals had claimed Kabir was suffering from mental health issues following a divorce and the loss of his job.

"We are exploring all possible angles to determine the motive behind both the killings and the stabbing spree," the officer said.

Ten people have been arrested for rioting and attacking police officers. Additional raids are ongoing in the area, the SP said.

Kabir's sister Tamanna Rahman, teacher of a madrasa in Howrah district, had lodged a complaint against unnamed persons about the discovery of blood-stained bodies of her parents.

She, however, refused to speak about the developments in Bongaon.