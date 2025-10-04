After NCRB data shows Kolkata safest metro, TMC slams BJP for ‘maligning’ Bengal on law and order

Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) After the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data showed Kolkata as the safest city among 19 metros in India, with the lowest rate of cognisable crimes in 2023, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday criticised the BJP for allegedly maligning the state on the law and order issue.

The NCRB report said that Kolkata registered 83.9 cognisable crimes per lakh population, a figure far below the national metropolitan average of 828, the data highlighted.

In contrast, Kochi topped the list with a staggering crime rate of 3,192.4, followed by Delhi at 2,105.3, it stated.

Hailing the data, West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress slammed the main opposition BJP for allegedly maligning West Bengal by claiming that law and order worsened in Kolkata and the rest of the state.

The BJP, however, maintained that the “real scenario” in West Bengal is that criminals have a free run as there is little vigilance by state police.

According to the NCRB data, several other major metros such as Bengaluru (806.2), Chennai (419.8), Mumbai (355.4) and Hyderabad (332.3) reported much higher figures than Kolkata.

While the NCRB noted an overall 10.6 per cent rise in total crimes across 19 metropolitan cities in 2023, Kolkata’s figures have remained largely steady over the years. The city also recorded a charge-sheeting rate of 94.9 per cent, one of the highest among all metros.

The NCRB report underlines that variations among cities often reflect differences in population, policing methods and reporting systems, but Kolkata’s consistently low crime rate reinforces its image as one of India’s most orderly large cities.

A total of 9,44,291 cognisable crimes comprising 6,67,351 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 2,76,940 Special & Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 19 metropolitan cities during 2023, showing an increase of 10.6 per cent over 2022 (8,53,470 cases), the NCRB said.

The NCRB data was on 19 metropolitan cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Surat.

Among these metropolises, cities reporting the highest charge-sheeting rate under IPC crimes are Kochi (97.2 per cent), Kolkata (94.7 per cent) and Pune (94.0 per cent), the data said.

It should be mentioned here that the NCRB data did not include the rape-murder of a an on-duty doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as it took place in 2024.

Several TMC leaders slammed the BJP for allegedly maligning the state by claiming that law and order worsened in Kolkata and rest of West Bengal.

Senior minister Firhad Hakim claimed that Kolkata remains India’s safest metropolis for the fourth consecutive year, while BJP-ruled cities continue to struggle.

Hakim, also the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor, said in an X post: "With just 83.9 cognisable offences per lakh people among cities with over 20 lakh population," Kolkata is the safest metro in the country.

"Meanwhile, BJP-ruled cities and states continue to struggle! Kochi stands highest in crime rate among large cities, followed by Delhi and Surat. Is this what they call ‘effective law & order’?" he said.

"Under @MamataOfficial’s leadership and with Kolkata Police’s proactive policing, smart technology, night-policing and citizen cooperation, the proof is in the numbers. BJP-led states might talk, but the people of Kolkata are living the change," Hakim said.

TMC national Spokesperson Saket Gokhale said the numbers speak the truth and it does not matter how much the BJP maligns Bengal.

"For the fourth year in a row, Kolkata is India’s safest city. This is data from the NCRB under the Union Home Ministry; so it’s not us praising ourselves. This achievement is because of the strong and decisive leadership of CM @MamataOfficial," Gokhale said in a social media post.

He congratulated and expressed gratitude to Kolkata Police for the incredible work to keep the city safe and vibrant.

Echoing Gokhale, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said that in spite of the hate campaigns, the fake news and the manufactured lies, Kolkata has been named India’s safest city for the fourth year in a row.

"A city that believes in care, compassion, and community led by our Hon'ble CM @mamataofficial who believes safety is service," she said.

Union minister and former BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar, however, claimed that law and order has worsened under the rule of TMC in the state.

"Criminals are having a free run as there is little vigilance by state police. This is the real scenario of West Bengal including state capital and Kolkata. TMC should stop bragging," he said.