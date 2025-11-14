After NDA sweeps Bihar polls, PM urges all parties to participate in SIR to 'clean up' rolls

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged all political parties to participate in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls by appointing their workers in all polling stations, as he lauded the people of Bihar for "supporting" the exercise to "clean up" the voters' list.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters here after NDA's stunning victory in Bihar elections, Modi said voters of Bihar have given a "massive support" to the special intensive revision (SIR).

He said it was a duty of all political parties to activate their workers in all polling booths and "contribute in purification of voters' list," he said.

In phase two of SIR in nine states and three Union territories, 46.5 crore enumeration forms have so far been distributed.

The states and UTs are: Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to polls in 2026.

In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls will be announced separately.

Phase two of the SIR exercise began on November 4 with the enumeration stage and will continue till December 4.

The EC will release the draft electoral rolls on December 9, and the final rolls will be published on February 7.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the DMK in Tamil Nadu have opposed the SIR exercise, claiming it will disenfranchise eligible citizens for want of documents.

After the SIR in Bihar, the EC has included the Aadhaar card in the list of indicative documents people will have to submit in the 12 states and UTs.