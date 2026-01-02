After nomination withdrawal deadline ends, 1729 candidates in fray for Jan 15 Mumbai polls

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) A total of 1,729 candidates are in the fray for the January 15 Mumbai civic polls after 453 nomination papers were withdrawn before the 3 pm deadline on Friday.
In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the list of candidates in the election fray will be published on January 3 after election symbols are allotted from 11 am onwards.
"The withdrawal window was open between 11 am and 3 pm on Friday across 23 Returning Officer (RO) offices. Following withdrawals, the electoral picture became clear, with 1,729 candidates set to contest the civic polls," the release said.
A total of 11,391 nomination forms were distributed between December 23 and December 30. Of these, 2,516 nomination papers were filed by the deadline on December 30.
The scrutiny of the 2,516 nomination papers was conducted on December 31, during which 164 nominations were rejected as invalid, while 2,185 were declared valid.
After the withdrawal of 453 nominations on Friday, 1,729 candidates remain in the electoral contest for the BMC general elections, the release said.
Votes will be counted on January 16. PTI KK BNM