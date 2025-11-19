After objections, Nashik civic body assures not to cut old trees for construction of Sadhugram

Nashik, Nov 19 (PTI) The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has received over 200 objections from local citizens on its proposal to axe trees to develop Sadhugram for the Kumbh Mela 2026-27, prompting it to assure that only those trees that are not older than 10 years will be cut if required.

Sadhugram is proposed to be developed to house the large number of seers and religious figures during the Kumbh Mela.

The NMC has earlier conducted a survey of trees in Tapovan area of Panchavati and marked 1,825 trees.

On November 11, the NMC had published a notice announcing that trees will be cut to clear land for the development of Sadhugram during the forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

However, in the last eight days, the NMC received more than 200 objections in this regard. In view of the growing opposition to cutting of trees, the civic body announced that old trees will not be felled for the purpose.

After receiving objections, the Nashik civic body said that in the beginning, only a survey of trees will be conducted. Later, only those trees that will be required to be cleared for the construction (of Sadhugram) and whose age is less than 10 years will be cut along with shrubs, while old trees will be preserved, it said.

If any tree that is less than 10 years old is cut, the NMC's garden department will plant the number of trees corresponding to its age, the NMC administration said.

"The NMC is committed to save the trees in the Tapovan area. Though the NMC has undertaken several development works for successfully organising the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, it has the first responsibility to preserve the old trees," NMC additional commissioner Karishma Nair said.

"I appeal to citizens not to believe in any rumours. Saving trees and preserving them is the responsibility of the NMC," she added. PTI COR NP