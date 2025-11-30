After Op Sindoor, increase in trend of weapon-dropping from Pak: BSF IG Punjab Frontier

Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) The trend of weapon-dropping from Pakistan has increased after Operation Sindoor, a senior officer of the Border Security Force, Punjab Frontier, said on Sunday.

He informed that the BSF recovered a large number of arms and ammunition, which were air-dropped through drones coming from the Pakistan side.

BSF Inspector General, Punjab Frontier, Atul Fulzele, was addressing the media in Amritsar on the eve of the 61st Raising Day of the Border Security Force.

Punjab shares 553 km of the international border with Pakistan. The state's six border districts are Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

Speaking to the media, Fulzele said, "Particularly, after Operation Sindoor, we have seen that the weapons dropping trend has increased." He mentioned that the BSF troops recovered over 200 different types of weapons, out of which the majority are pistols, and some of them are AK-47 rifles.

Not only arms, but the BSF recovered 265 magazines, 3,625 live rounds, 10 kg of explosives, and 12 hand grenades have been recovered this year, the IG said.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on May 7 on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Following the Indian action, Pakistan launched an offensive against Indian military bases and resorted to shelling the border areas for the next three days.

Additionally, the IG highlighted the achievements of 2025 and said the BSF seized 272 drones, which came from across the border, adding that they also recovered 367.788 kg of heroin, 19,033 kg ICE (Methamphetamine) and 14.437 kg opium.

The Punjab Frontier BSF also apprehended 251 Indian suspects, 18 Pakistani nationals, three Bangladeshi nationals, and four Nepali nationals. Three Pakistani intruders were neutralised, he added.

The BSF Punjab remains devoted to safeguarding the international border and combating the menace of drugs, he said, further informing that the troops of the Punjab Frontier successfully executed key internal security duties, law and order support and election duties across multiple states. PTI CHS MPL MPL