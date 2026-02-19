After organ donation, brain dead Indore man given state farewell, guard of honour during last rites

Indore, Feb 19 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday accorded a state farewell with a guard of honour to a 49-year-old brain dead man whose organs were donated in Indore, officials said.

Property dealer Vijay Jaiswal was admitted to a private hospital here on February 15 after suffering serious head injuries in a road accident, Sandipan Arya, coordinator of Indore Society for Organ Donation, told PTI.

"Jaiswal, a resident of Khargone town, was declared brain dead by doctors. After our consultation, Jaiswal's family agreed to organ donation. Surgeons then retrieved the heart, liver, and both kidneys. The heart was flown to Ahmedabad by a special flight, while his liver and two kidneys were transplanted into patients at local hospitals," Arya informed.

Eyewitnesses said, during the guard of honour accorded to Jaiswal at the funeral, police personnel stood in line with their rifles, which they raised in salute on command. Top police and administrative officials were present on the occasion.

"My husband's organ donation will save the lives of seriously ill members of three or four families. It was with this feeling that we decided to donate his organs," his wife Aradhana said. PTI HWP MAS BNM