After parents, MNS workers protest at Thane school, 'abusive' teacher booked

Thane, Aug 22 (PTI) A woman teacher of a school in Naupada in Thane city was booked on Thursday for allegedly hitting a student, resulting in injuries to his head, a police official said.

Earlier, in the morning, scores of parents along with MNS activists had stormed into the school seeking action against her.

"Based on the complaint of the victim's parents, we booked the woman teacher under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt)and 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act," a Naupada police station official said in the evening.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, the official added.

Speaking to reporters in the morning, parents who took part in the protest claimed the woman teacher routinely abused students and would ask them to boycott some of their colleagues and that previous complaints to the management had yielded no results.

The management has taken a lethargic approach in the matter so far and the teacher must not be allowed to be part of the school, Thane-Palghar MNS chief Avinash Jadhav said.

On Thursday, the school management said the teacher had been asked not to enter the premises, adding that it had written to the education department to suspend her and take further action. A copy of the letter written by the school management to the state education department is with PTI.

Videos showing irate parents and MNS activists entering the school went viral on social media soon after. PTI COR BNM