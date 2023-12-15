After Parliament breach, tight security measures in place outside Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Consequent to recent Parliament breach, the Delhi Assembly was placed under a heavy layer of security on Friday with curbs on movement and a thorough checking of vehicles and passes.

The passes were issued after proper authorisation and verification through the Directorate of Information and Publicity.

"Adequate number of Delhi Police and para military personnel were deployed. They were monitoring movement of people and vehicles outside the Vidhan Sabha.

"The passes for visitors as well as mediapersons were also issued after proper authorisation and verification through DIP. An Assembly official vetted the passes issued to mediapersons and security personnel frisked them before entry into the Assembly premises," a senior officer said.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had earlier told PTI that checking of visitors will be stricter than earlier.

A meeting of the security guards at the Vidhan Sabha is held routinely by the officials before every session, Goel had said.

"Glass panels were installed last year to screen off visitors gallery from the Assembly hall where members sit during the session so that nothing can be thrown down," he said.

"The visitors during the Assembly session have to take passes and they are issued to only those who come on MLA recommendations. The passes are not issued without the (assembly) speaker's signatures," he added.