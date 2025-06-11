After Patnaik's 'long speech jibe', Odisha CM says BJD chief waves to people and doesn't speak

Bhubaneswar, Jun 11 (PTI) A day after Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik's ‘long speeches do not make development’ jibe, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday claimed that the BJD head read write-ups instead of speaking to the people directly when he was the CM.

Majhi made the comment while addressing the “State Level Bikas Mela” here being held to mark the completion of his government's one year in office on June 12.

“Yesterday, the Leader of the Opposition has ridiculed the BJP government over my long speeches and alleged non-performance. What (Patnaik) were you doing all along? You used to read out written speeches. You had no link with the people. Just waiving to people for two minutes and never attending the CM’s Grievance Cell for 16 years,” Majhi said.

He also attacked Patnaik over his style of governance and alleged that a handful of officers from the CMO used to attend CM’s Grievance Cell and collect petitions from people.

“Those petitions were thrown into the dustbins. What prevented you from meeting people and to listen to their grievances? Finally, people rejected your government,” Majhi said.

After ruling the state for 24 years, the BJD was defeated by the BJP in the assembly elections last year.

At a party programme on Tuesday, Patnaik accused the Mohan Charan Majhi dispensation of focusing only on long speeches and publicity, instead of real development.

Noting that he became chief minister of Odisha starting his political career as a ‘Sarpanch’, Majhi claimed he understands the plights of people at the grass root level.

He said the CM’s grievance hearing sessions are also now being held outside Bhubaneswar and attended by people in large numbers.

“Of the 10,894 grievances heard in grievance sessions, 9,388 of 86 per cent of cases were resolved. More than 5 lakh grievances resolved through Jana Sunani portal,” an official note said.

Referring to Patnaik’s allegations that women's empowerment has been grossly affected as Mission Shakti initiative is being weakened in the BJP government, Majhi alleged that the former CM has insulted women.

He said, "Making provision of some funds does not make women empowered. During our small tenure, the BJP government has created over 16 lakh Lakhpati Didis. Women get financial assistance through Subhadra Yojana and utilise them in small businesses. What prevented you from giving financial assistance to the women for doing business?” Majhi also came down heavily on the former chief minister and BJD president on the farmer’s issue.

“You (BJD govt) had promised to give Rs 100 per quintal of paddy as subsidy, but failed. We in the BJP government are giving Rs 800 per quintal of paddy as input subsidy. The farmers in Odisha now sell their paddy at the rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal,” the chief minister said.

Around 17 lakh farmers' families have added Rs 30,000 per annum to their income after the BJP formed the government in the state, he said.

Attacking the previous BJD government, the chief minister said the BJP administration made a provision of 11.25 per cent reservation for the students of Socially and Economically Backward (SEBC) in higer education.

“The SEBC students in Odisha got the quota after 35 years of Mandal commission being implemented in the country. What prevented you from making a reservation for SEBC students?” Majhi asked.

This apart, the chief minister said that his government raised the maximum age limit for government jobs to 42 years form 32 years as the youths could not get jobs in the previous government.

“We have promised to provide government jobs to 1.5 lakh youths in five years and over 27,000 people have got jobs in the first year of the BJP government. Another 40,000 youths will get government employment in the second year,” Majhi said.

Provisions are also being made to create jobs in private sectors by establishing industries, he said.

He said there is a major challenge before the government to make Odisha prosperous by 2036 and achieve the goal of being among the top five states by 2047.

"It is certainly challenging, but not impossible keeping in view the spirit of youths in the state," Majhi said.