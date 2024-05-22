After PM slams Congress, Sangrur candidate Khaira says his remarks on Biharis misquoted

Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the Congress over the remarks of Sukhpal Singh Khaira, the party candidate from Sangrur in Punjab on Wednesday said he was misquoted, claiming that he never spoke against the people of Bihar.
At a rally in Bihar on Tuesday, Modi said, "A Congress leader in Punjab says that the people of Bihar should be boycotted." The prime minister also lambasted the Nehru-Gandhi family, which he referred to as "Congress' royal family", for "keeping mum" over this issue.
Khaira came under fire from several political leaders over his remarks which he made a few days ago.
He had stated that on the lines of Himachal Pradesh, there should be a law in Punjab as well so that non-Punjabis cannot buy land, cannot become voters and also cannot take government jobs.
Khaira was referring to the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972 that bars non-Himachalis to buy agricultural land in the hill state.
He said he had given a private member's bill in this regard to the Punjab Assembly Speaker last year.
Khaira, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Sagrur on the Congress ticket, said, "I was saddened to watch the speech of PM Modi ji in Bihar recently where he misquoted me." He said he stood by his demand for a law on the lines of Himachal, Uttarakhand and Gujarat to "save" the government jobs and demographic situation of Punjab.
"I also question @BJP4India Gujarat govt why it has robbed Sikh farmers of their ownership rights in Kutch region of lands they developed on the asking of Late PM Lal Bahadur Shastri? (sic)" asked Khaira in a post on X.
Khaira, who is an MLA from the Bholath seat, said, "I never used boycott or Bihari word. We welcome the people from Bihar and UP who come to Punjab for work." In response to the recent remarks by Khaira, leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said the Congress reaffirms its commitment to inclusivity and democracy.
"Khaira's views are his own. The Congress party stands firm in upholding every citizen's right to participate in the democratic process," said Bajwa in a post on X.
In a statement, Bajwa said, "Khaira's assertion echoes merely a personal standpoint. It is with firm conviction that we affirm the right of every individual to live, work and engage in the electoral process across the expanse of our nation." He said the Congress party's longstanding ethos is rooted in the cherished belief of unity amidst diversity. The party stands as guardian of the nation's rich tapestry of composite culture and social fabric, steadfastly committed to safeguarding it against any threat.
"As we navigate the complexities of our diverse society, it is imperative that we remain steadfast in our resolve to foster an environment of inclusivity and respect for all. It is through the preservation of these values that we continue to chart a path towards a stronger, more united India," Bajwa said. PTI CHS KSS KSS