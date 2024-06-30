After PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' reference, Union Minister urges people to buy Karthumbi umbrellas

Kottayam (Kerala), Jun 30 (PTI) Union Minister George Kurian on Sunday urged people to buy Karthumbi umbrellas, made by tribal women of Attappady in the state, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned it in his "Mann Ki Baat" radio address.

The PM, during his address, said these colourful umbrellas, made by the tribal sisters of Kerala, were strikingly splendid and its demand is rising across the country.

After watching "Mann Ki Baat" at a local resident's house in Kanakkary, his home village here, Kurian said Modi's reference to the Karthumbi Umbrella showed his special interest towards the southern state.

"The Karthumbi Umbrellas are made by our tribal sisters of Attappady. I think all people should buy one umbrella to help our tribal sisters," he told reporters.

The Minister of State for Fisheries watched the PM's "Mann Ki Baat" along with other BJP workers.

Earlier, in his address, Modi said that these umbrellas are made under the supervision of 'Vattalakki Cooperative Farming Society'.

This society is led by our woman power, he said.

"Under the leadership of women, the tribal community of Attappady has displayed a wonderful example of entrepreneurship. This society has also established a bamboo-handicraft unit. These people are now also preparing to open a retail outlet and a traditional cafe," he said.

The PM further said their aim is not only to sell their umbrellas and other products, but also to introduce their tradition and culture to the world.

"Today Karthumbi umbrellas have completed their journey from a small village in Kerala to multinational companies. What could be a better example than this of being vocal for local?" Modi added. PTI CORR/LGK SS