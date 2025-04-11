After police foil abduction bid, Himachal villagers demand police verification of outsiders

Rampur (HP), April 11 (PTI) Two days after police foiled a bid to abduct a minor girl by two youths, residents of Brow village and its adjoining areas in Kullu district on Friday demanded police verification of outsiders coming into the state.

The residents on Friday took out a protest march demanding police verification of outsiders coming to the state, especially those residing in the area. They also appealed to the locals not to rent out rooms or shops to outsiders without proper verification, sources said.

Police should make submitting a character certificate issued by a competent authority from their native place mandatory for the verification process, panchayat pradhan Shashi Katoch said.

Police on Wednesday arrested two youths for allegedly abducting a minor girl from Brow village after roping her in a love trap over the past few months, officials said.

The girl, who went missing on Monday night, was rescued from a rented room in the village, they added.

The accused have been identified as Mubarak and Shoaib, who worked at a barber shop in the Brow area.