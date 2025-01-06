After prod from CM, Bengal minister takes stock of transport situation in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) West Bengal transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Monday conducted an on-the-spot assessment of Kolkata’s transport scenario, days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed him to increase the frequency of bus services.

Chakraborty, accompanied by transport secretary Saumitra Mohan and other senior officials, said, "Steps are being taken to increase trips of state-run buses and reduce the rush of commuters on each vehicle, especially during peak hours." "Top officials of different transport corporations such as West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC), and North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) are already working overtime to increase the number of trips and add more fleets on different routes across the state," Chakraborty said.

He mentioned that Banerjee had flagged the issue of commuters waiting at a bus stop on the way from the city airport to her residence last week and instructed him to address it.

"While steps to ensure an adequate number of buses plying along different routes continue, I have embarked on this journey to know the lapses first-hand and fix the problem," Chakraborty added.

A senior transport official said the department is set to deploy more buses to expand the current fleet of 550. "We plan to have all buses making a combined 3,300 trips this week, including 800 additional trips a day," the official said.

"Special routes are being introduced connecting places like Science City, Ruby, Rashbehari, Kalighat, and Exide crossing, in addition to the existing ones," the official added. They also mentioned that the department has sought financial approval to hire more drivers and conductors to increase the number of trips. PTI SUS MNB