After promising to resolve foreigners' issue, BJP implemented CAA: Atishi

Margherita (Assam), Apr 18 (PTI) The BJP had promised to resolve the foreigners issue in Assam but instead they have implemented the CAA to provide Indian citizenship to those who came to the country from outside illegally, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Assam witnessed a six-year-long agitation since 1979 demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants. Infiltration has been a major poll issue in the state for several decades.

"We oppose the implementation of CAA and the BJP's policy of misleading people," Atishi said at a rally here.

The CAA was implemented recently to grant citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Advertisment

The Delhi minister has been on a three-day visit to Assam since Monday to campaign for the two AAP candidates contesting in the two constituencies of Dibrugarh and Sonitpur.

She was campaigning for the party's Dibrugarh candidate Manoj Dhanowar here.

"On one hand, the BJP says that it will drive out the illegal foreigners and, on the other, it implemented the CAA to give citizenship and land to foreigners", Atishi said.

Advertisment

She appealed to the people of Dibrugarh to vote for the AAP candidate for the sake of development and against the BJP's "anti-people" policies.

In Assam, more than 8,000 schools have been closed on the plea that children are mostly admitted to private schools.

"These schools, however, have been closed as the state government has failed to provide the required infrastructural facilities", Atishi alleged.

She assured the people of Dibrugarh that if the AAP candidate is elected, the constituency will have quality schools and mohalla clinics like Delhi.

The AAP leader later also held a roadshow in Tinsukia town. PTI DG NN