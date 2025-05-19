After protest by villagers, Latur officials take action against two stone crushing units

Latur, May 19 (PTI) Action was taken against two stone crushing units in Latur after residents of two villages held a protest at the collectorate on Monday morning.

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge said the unit in Yashwantwadi has been ordered to be shut permanently, while the one at Kolgaon has been slapped with a penalty notice for illegal excavation activities.

The collector also informed the PWD will survey houses that villagers said had developed cracks due to the activities at the two stone crushing units.

Protesting villagers said the two units were also causing environmental harm and were affecting the health of people with high dust levels.

"Blasting activities have caused cracks in homes, blocked soak pits, and damaged water tanks. Loud explosions have distressed infants, elderly people and pregnant women, while wild animals disturbed by the blasts have been damaging farmlands," one of them alleged. PTI COR BNM