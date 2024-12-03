After protesters breach premises, Tripura’s B’desh mission suspends services citing security reasons

Agartala, Dec 3 (PTI) All consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala will remain suspended until further notice because of security reasons, an official of the mission said here on Tuesday.

The announcement came a day after the Bangladesh mission’s premises was breached by a group of people protesting against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in the neighbouring country.

“Given the security situation, all visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala, will remain suspended until further notice. This comes into effect immediately,” said Md Al-Ameen, the first secretary to the Bangladesh mission.

The police registered a suo motu case and arrested seven people for their alleged involvement in the incident. Action was also taken against four policemen for dereliction of duty, said West Tripura district Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K.

Three sub-inspectors were suspended while a deputy superintendent of police was 'closed' and was asked to report to the police headquarters.

India on Monday described as "deeply regrettable" the incident of breach of the premises of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, the capital of Tripura bordering Bangladesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances and that the government is beefing up security at the Bangladeshi missions in India following the incident. PTI PS NN