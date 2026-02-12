After Puducherry, TN police impose restrictions, QR code passes for TVK rally

Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu police permitted actor-politician Vijay-led TVK meeting in Salem, imposing a cap on number of participants and also entry passes with QR code, similar to the Puducherry police arrangement in the backdrop of the Karur tragedy.

Only 4,998 people with QR code passes will be allowed to participate in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s meeting in Salem scheduled for February 13.

Following the tragic stampede that claimed 41 lives in Karur at a meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025, the Puducherry police permitted TVK’s rally in the Union Territory early in December last year only after permitting 5,000 TVK members possessing the QR code passes.

They also ensured drinking water and toilet facilities, and restricted the entry of pregnant women, children and the elderly.

Noting that the police have allowed the TVK meeting at the KVP Garden, Seelanaickanpatti, Salem, from 12 noon to 3 pm on Friday, the party appealed to its members to follow the police guidelines.

“We request that party members and the public who have not received QR code passes to strictly avoid coming in person,” the party said in a release here on Thursday and urged those who have received entry passes to comply.

Apart from the mandatory entry passes, the Salem police and local organisers have appealed to pregnant women and senior citizens to avoid attending the event due to security reasons.

The organisers have made arrangements for the live streaming of the event on social media platforms.

A police official said 51 CCTVs have been installed at the venue, where ambulances would be deployed. PTI JSP JSP ROH