After Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, NCP factions firm up alliance for Parbhani civic body

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Rival Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions on Monday announced an alliance for the January 15 elections to the 65-member Parbhani Municipal Corporation in central Maharashtra, making it the third civic body where the two outfits have come together.

The alliance announcement was made by NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan in Parbhani, a day ahead of the last date for filing nominations by candidates.

He said seat-sharing arrangement between his party and the NCP (SP) led by former Union minister Sharad Pawar will be finalized after further talks.

Chavan was in Parbhani to hold alliance talks with NCP (SP) Rajya Sabha member Fauzia Khan.

Parbhani is the third civic body where NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar are contesting the polls together.

Earlier, the two parties announced tie-ups for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations. Pune district is the home turf of the powerful Pawar family.

The NCP is an ally of the BJP in the ruling Mahayuti coalition, while the NCP (SP) is a constituent of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Parbhani is among 29 cities and towns whose municipal corporations are going to polls on January 15 to elect corporators. December 30 is the last date for filing nominations by candidates. PTI MR RSY