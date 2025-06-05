After Rahul Gandhi's visit, MP Cong announces name of observers to choose district chiefs

Bhopal, Jun 5 (PTI) Two days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Madhya Pradesh visit, the party on Thursday announced names of observers for appointment of district presidents in the state.

Three state-level observers have been appointed in each district, who will recommend the names of district presidents in consultation with central observers.

"The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed state-level observers to assist and coordinate with central observers for the appointment of district presidents in Madhya Pradesh under the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan'," the party said in a statement.

According to the list released by the Congress, former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria has been made observer for Mandsaur district along with two other leaders, while Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Umang Singhar has been made observer for Balaghat district.

Former minister and senior leader Ajay Singh 'Rahul' was named observer for Jabalpur, MLA Arif Masood for Narsinghpur, former ministers PC Sharma for Raisen, Vijay Laxmi Sadho for Burhanpur and former national president of Mahila Congress Shobha Oza for Khandwa district.

Senior leader Lakhan Singh has been appointed as observer for Morena, Sajjan Verma for Khargone, Tribal Congress national president Vikrant Bhuria for Shajapur, Phool Singh Baraiya for Rajgarh and former minister Bala Bachchan for Indore.

The announcement was made after Gandhi had launched the party's 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' in Bhopal on June 3, which aims to rejuvenate the organisation for future political battles and to infuse new blood. PTI MAS BNM