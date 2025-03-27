After Rahul, Speaker reminds Pappu Yadav of House decorum

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A day after reminding Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of House decorum, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned Independent MP Pappu Yadav against putting his arms around a Union minister when proceedings were on.

Yadav sat next to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in the House. He was seen having an animated conversation with the minister and in the process put his arms around Naidu's shoulders.

Birla cautioned the Independent MP from Purnia in Bihar against putting his arms around the minister.

Sources said Yadav was discussing about an airport in his parliamentary constituency.

On Wednesday, Birla had asked Gandhi to conduct himself in line with the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House, prompting the Leader of Opposition to claim that the remarks against him were "unsubstantiated".