After rains, sky clears up in Rajasthan; temperature set to rise from today: Met dept

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Several places in eastern Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in the 24 hours until 8.30 am on Thursday, while western parts of the state also recorded isolated showers.

Shahpura (Jaipur), Bhaisrodgarh (Chittorgarh), Sangod (Kota) and Sikar received the highest rainfall of 2 cm, while many other places in eastern Rajasthan recorded 1 cm of rain, according to the Met department.

After two days of rainfall, the weather cleared up on Thursday, though fog persisted in several districts during the morning hours.

The department has indicated that temperatures may rise from Thursday and no further rainfall is expected in the coming days.

After nearly a week, people felt a chill in the morning due to the rain, a weather officer said.

Radheyshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, said that the effect of the western disturbance is now over in Rajasthan and clear weather is expected across most parts.