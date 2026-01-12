After Raj Thackeray's tirade against Adani, Mumbai BJP shares old photo of the two

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) A day after Raj Thackeray levelled allegations against Gautam Adani, the BJP's Mumbai unit on Monday posted pictures of the MNS chief with the billionaire industrialist.

Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam on Monday shared an old photograph of Adani's visit to Thackeray's residence and described the MNS leader as "pretentious and the height of double standards".

Thackeray, on Sunday during a joint rally with the Shiv Sena (UBT) at Dadar's Shivaji Park, made a detailed presentation, including displaying a map on a giant screen, on Adani's "rapid rise" after Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014.

Responding later on Monday evening after the attack by the BJP, Thackeray said, "Like Adani, several other industrialists have visited my residence in the past. What do they expect me to do when Adani comes to my house? And just because they met me, that would not stop me from talking about their sins." PTI ND BNM