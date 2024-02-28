After Ram Van Gaman Path, MP govt to develop places associated with Lord Krishna

Bhopal, Feb 28 (PTI) After announcing plans to develop the 'Ram Van Gaman Path', the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will also develop places in the state associated with Lord Krishna.

Advertisment

`Ram Van Gaman Path' is the route believed to be taken by Ram when he headed for exile in the forest.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told officials of the Tourism and Culture Department that along with the development of facilities on the Ram Van Gaman Path, necessary arrangements should also be made for pilgrims at the places visited by Lord Krishna in the state, a press release said.

During a meeting at his official residence, Yadav also asked for an action plan for a better management of the places of worship in the state.

Advertisment

Lord Krishna went to Ujjain in the state from Mathura and stayed at sage Sandipani's Ashram where he learned various arts and studied the Vedas, the CM was quoted as saying in the release.

Narayan Dham at Amjhera in Dhar district and the Mahidpur tehsil of Ujjain district also have special religious significance, he said.

Amjhera has many ancient temples of Shaiva and Vaishnava sects and is associated with Lord Krishna and Rukmani. Narayan Dham has the only temple in the world where Lord Krishna is seen with his friend Sudama, CM Yadav said.

Advertisment

Better facilities and infrastructure will increase the flow of tourists and devotees to these places, he added.

An annual calendar should be prepared to organize cultural and religious activities, roping in saints and seers, the chief minister said.

International Gita and Ramayana Mahotsav (festival) can be held in the near future by involving the common people, and manufacturing of miniature statues of gods and goddesses should be encouraged for helping the local economy, he said. PTI ADU KRK