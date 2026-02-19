After rats, now cat found roaming in Indore's MY hospital; cleaning agency fined Rs 50k

Indore, Feb 19 (PTI) A contractor agency has been fined Rs 50,000 after a video of a cat roaming in a major government hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, an official said on Thursday.

Incidentally, last year, two infants had died allegedly of rat bites in the intensive care unit of government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH), one of the largest hospitals in the state.

"The cat was was seen in the hospital's outpatient department (OPD) on Tuesday. A fine of Rs 50,000 has been imposed on the contractor agency, HLL, for negligence in cleanliness of the hospital premises. It has been ordered to capture the animal. We have also placed a cage in the canteen area for this," MYH Superintendent Dr. Ashok Yadav said.

The cat has not caused any damage and medicines of all patients are completely safe, he added.

"Patients and their attendants have been asked not to bring food items from outside to MYH and not to throw food items on the hospital premises, as these attract rats, cats, and dogs," Yadav informed.

In the intervening night of August 31 and September 1 last year, rats allegedly attacked two newborn girls in the ICU, leading to their death.

However, the MYH administration had claimed the deaths of the two newborn girls were not related to rat bites, and that they succumbed to pre-existing serious health problems from different congenital malformations.