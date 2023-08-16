After recovery of missing driver's body, Maharashtra police on lookout for 3 accused in Chhattisgarh for his murder, car theft

Palghar, Aug 16 (PTI) A day after the body of a driver hailing from Maharashtra's Palghar was found in Nashik, a police team has been sent to Chhattisgarh to trace three unidentified persons, who allegedly killed him and took away the car in which they were travelling, an official said.

The body of the victim, 29-year-old Asif Dhochi who was an autorickshaw driver by profession and a resident of Palghar, was recovered from the Amboli ghat (mountain road) section near Trimbakeshwar in Nashik, he said.

The body was in a highly decomposed state when it was found on August 15, three days after the victim left Palghar to take the trio to Nashik in a car, a task given by his acquaintance. The police later found that the car was moving in Chhattisgarh, Palghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil said on Wednesday.

Talking to PTI, the SP said a complaint in this connection was lodged by the victim's wife, who said that her husband called her on August 12 to tell her that he was going to Nashik to ferry three persons there in a car and return.

"As per the complaint, the victim autorickshaw was standing outside Palghar railway station on Saturday afternoon, when three persons asked him about car rental services saying that they want to go to Nashik. He gave them the contact number of a local man who runs a transport business. They contacted the transporter, who in turn requested Dhochi to take them to Nashik in his car as no other driver was available," Patil said.

Dhochi agreed to it and around 4.30 pm he started the journey to Nashik with the trio. Later, when his wife tried to contact him, he was not reachable. When she could not reach him for a long time despite repeated efforts, she panicked and approached the police to lodge a missing person's report, he said.

The police asked her to wait for 24 hours saying that if he does not return by that time, they would register a missing person's report. Accordingly, the missing person's report was filed the next day on August 13, the victim's family member told the media on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the police launched a probe and came to know that the car was spotted at a checkpost in Chhattisgarh's Raipur with someone driving the vehicle, he said. A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 365 (kidnapping), 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention), he added.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dhochi's highly decomposed body was found in Amboli ghat near Trimbakeshwar. There were injury marks on his body and a rope tied around the neck. After that, the police added section 320 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) to the case.

The body was sent for post-mortem to the government hospital, the police said.

"The whereabouts of the accused trio are still not known and the car in which they travelled is not yet traced. Offence for the theft of the car worth Rs 10 lakh was registered with the Palghar police," the official said.

Senior inspector Datta Kindre of the Palghar police station said they have sent a team to Chhattisgarh to trace the trio. PTI COR NP