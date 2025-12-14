After remarks on Ladli Behna scheme create furore, MP minister defends himself

Ratlam/Indore, Dec 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Sunday said his remarks linking the aid under the state government's Ladli Behna Yojana to attendance by women beneficiaries at a function to felicitate Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had been "twisted and misrepresented".

Shah reportedly told local public representatives and officials during a meeting in Ratlam on Saturday that if women beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Scheme attended a proposed felicitation programme of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, their monthly assistance amount would be increased by Rs 250, failing which their verification would be kept "pending".

The remark was allegedly made during discussions on a proposal mooted by Shah to organise a felicitation programme to be hosted by beneficiaries of the scheme for CM Yadav in Ratlam in the New Year.

Shah, who holds the portfolios of Tribal Affairs, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation and is Ratlam district guardian minister, issued a clarification on Sunday after the remarks came under scrutiny.

"My statement is being twisted and misrepresented. I strongly deny the misleading reports being spread regarding this. The state government is continuously working for women's empowerment so that our sisters become self-reliant. There is no question of any ill intent towards them," he told PTI.

"I had received information that some ineligible women were availing benefits of Ladli Behna Scheme, which has caused resentment among people. In an informal meeting, we discussed that only eligible women should receive benefits under the scheme and ineligible beneficiaries should be weeded out," Shah added.

The Ladli Behna Scheme was launched a few months ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state. At present, more than 1.26 crore women beneficiaries receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 each under the scheme.

The state government has promised that the monthly assistance amount under the scheme will be raised to Rs 3,000 by 2028.