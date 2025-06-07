After removal of pro-Vice Chancellor, TISS plans to appoint VC in couple of months

Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) In the wake of removal of its pro-Vice Chancellor for alleged financial misappropriation, city-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is now contemplating to appoint a Vice Chancellor in the next couple of months.

On Friday night, TISS asked its pro-VC professor Shankar Das to step down with immediate effect amid allegations of financial misappropriation and irregularities against him.

"Consequent upon approval of the Competent Authority, Prof Shankar Das, Pro Vice Chancellor is hereby relieved from the charge of Pro Vice Chancellor with immediate effect," the TISS said in its order.

The decision to remove him from his post came in the wake of a complaint received from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Sources said on Saturday that TISS will now directly appoint a VC and the process will take 1-2 months.

After this, the pro-VC post will no longer be needed, they added.

Following the complaint of misappropriation of funds against Prof Das, the TISS had set up a fact-finding committee and initiated a preliminary inquiry in accordance with institutional procedures.

After the committee recommended that a detailed investigation was necessary, a second committee was appointed to conduct an in-depth probe, which is currently underway.

However, Das who is currently the dean of the School of Health Systems Studies at TISS will continue in his academic role as a faculty member.

Professor Das had joined the institute in 2008, and has over 30 years of experience spanning the government, public sector, academic, and international organisations and was appointed as pro-VC of TISS on January 30, 2024. PTI SM NP