After repartee, Rajini, TN Minister Duraimurugan hold out olive branches

Chennai, Aug 26 (PTI) DMK senior Minister Duraimurugan, who had reacted strongly to Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth's "old timers" in DMK remark, held out an olive branch on Monday saying both of them will remain friends forever.

Playing down the sudden repartee between the two, the film star said he had no regrets over Duraimurugan's remark that "old actors" were denying opportunity to youngsters.

"He (Duraimurugan) is my long-time friend. I like him very much. I have no regrets over what Duraimurugan has said. Our friendship will continue," Rajinikanth told reporters at the airport on Monday when his comments were sought.

On Sunday, DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, who holds the Water Resources portfolio as minister in the M K Stalin cabinet, said, "Actors who have grown old, with falling teeth, and sporting beards in their end stages are continuing to act, denying opportunity to young actors." The minister made the remarks aimed at the top actor when reporters in Vellore drew his attention to Rajinikanth's earlier comment likening the DMK seniors to old students refusing to leave the classroom even after securing a rank in the exams.

While speaking at the release of the book 'Kalaignar Ennum Thaai', authored by Public Works Minister E V Velu here on Saturday, Rajini who received the first copy from Chief Minister M K Stalin, compared the DMK senior Ministers to old students making it difficult for the class teacher to handle them.

"The DMK has many old students who refuse to leave the classrooms even after securing a rank in exams. There's Duraimurugan who could even make life difficult for Kalaignar (late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi)," Rajini said at the event.

Turning to the chief minister, Rajini said in his inimitable style "to a school teacher, handling new students isn't difficult. But, managing old students is not an easy task. Here there are many old students. They are not normal but are rank holders. How to manage them? Stalin sir, hats off to you." This evoked spontaneous laughter from the audience and even the chief minister was amused.

Bringing the sudden controversy to a close, Duraimurugn told reporters here on Monday, "Let's not convert humour into hostility. We will forever remain as friends." Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Annamalai took a dig at the DMK, saying the actor's comments could be interpreted as a sign of brewing discontent within the ruling party. PTI JSP ANE