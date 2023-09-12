After resigning from AAP, tribal leader Arjun Rathva joins Congress

Ahmedabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Days after resigning from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its former Gujarat unit vice president and tribal leader Arjun Rathva joined Congress on Tuesday.

He was welcomed into the Congress fold by its Gujarat unit chief Shaktisinh Gohil.

Rathva, who was with AAP for nearly a decade and contested the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, said he decided to join Congress to strengthen it to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rathva resigned last week after claiming that local leaders of AAP were not being included in the decision-making process.

"I was with AAP since 2013 as I wanted to fight for justice, education, and health. I wanted a corruption-free government for the people of Gujarat and worked against forces dividing people. I never desired power," he told media persons.

Rathva said notwithstanding the challenge of AAP and Congress, the BJP retained power in Gujarat with a huge mandate in the 2022 assembly polls.

"Whether I am in AAP or Congress, my sole aim is to fight BJP. The change that is going to happen in the country (in 2024) also happens in Gujarat. It is for this purpose that I have joined Congress," he said.

Both Congress and AAP are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.

On Tuesday, the president of the lesser-known Vishwa Hindustani Sangathan Party (VHSP) Aditya Raval merged his outfit with Congress at an event organised at the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad.

Raval claimed VHSP has around 8 lakh members and they decided to merge with Congress to work for its victory in the 2024 general elections.

He alleged people are frustrated with the BJP due to various issues and inflation which the ruling party is unable to control.

"We will work with the sole aim of defeating BJP," Raval added.

Congress leader Gohil told media persons that the party works to serve people and not just to grab power.

"Amid corruption and arrogance, people are facing difficulties while some prosper," he claimed. PTI KA NSK