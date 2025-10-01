After retirement as J'khand chief secretary, Alka Tiwari appointed as state election commissioner

Ranchi, Oct 1 (PTI) A day after her retirement as Jharkhand chief secretary, Alka Tiwari was on Wednesday appointed as the state election commissioner, according to a government notification.

Tiwari was appointed as the state election commissioner for a period of four years, it said.

Senior bureaucrat Avinash Kumar was made the chief secretary.

"Alka Tiwari will assume the charge of State Election Commissioner for four years...," a notification from the state government read.

She was appointed as the chief secretary of Jharkhand on November 2, 2024, just before the assembly polls in the state last year.

Earlier, her husband Dr DK Tiwari, who had retired as the chief secretary of Jharkhand, also held the post of the state election commissioner.

Alka Tiwari is a postgraduate in psychology from Meerut University and received the governor's gold medal for academic excellence.

She did her MSc from the University of Manchester in the UK, where she excelled in the 'Management and Implementation of Development Projects' course and received the gold medal.

Additionally, she is a law graduate from Ranchi University, the government said in another statement.

Alka Tiwari, the former IAS officer of the 1988 batch, also completed short-term courses on 'Rethinking Financial Inclusion' from Harvard University, USA, and 'Public Fiscal Management for Financial Advisors' from Duke University.

She had served as secretary in the departments of commercial taxes and forest & environment.

Moreover, she was an advisor to Niti Aayog.

During her time at Niti Aayog, Tiwari managed important sectors such as financial resources, education, and tourism.

She played a key role in developing strategy documents for reforms in India's higher education regulatory framework and for establishing world-class institutions of teaching and research. PTI NAM BDC