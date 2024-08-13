After row over namaz at church-run college, two students in church-run school make similar demands

Kochi, Aug 13 (PTI) The demand of two Muslim girl students and their parents seeking permission to perform 'namaz' on the premises of a church-run school in Kothamangalam near here has triggered controversy, with its management strongly objecting to their demand.

The row erupted at St Joseph's Higher Secondary School in Paingottoor recently after the students and their parents allegedly demanded a place to perform the Muslim prayers inside the school premises.

Following this, the school principal informed them that they cannot allow the public performance of any religious ritual inside the institution, church sources said.

They also said the Muslim students can make use of the time allotted for their religious rituals on Fridays as per the Kerala Education Rules (KER).

The principal also declined the demand of the students and parents seeking permission to go outside every day during school hours to perform namaz, citing their safety and the discipline of the institution.

The Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance under the Eparchy of Kothamangalam issued a statement on Monday strongly condemning the demands of the students and their parents.

Accusing them of trying to create unwanted controversy, the church commission also termed the move "condemnable".

They further said that such "threats" were constantly being raised against church-run institutions, which was unbecoming of a secular society.

Any move that harms the peaceful atmosphere, secularism and discipline of the church-run educational institutions cannot be accepted, Fr Jacob Rathapillil, Director of the Vigilance Commission of the Eparchy of Kothamangalam, said.

Meanwhile, there has been no reaction from the girl students or their parents regarding the controversy.

BJP Minority Morcha leader Jiji Joseph, who visited the school on Tuesday in the wake of the row, alleged that some vested interests were deliberately trying to create issues in reputed institutions in the name of religion.

"It is yet another attempt to create unwanted issues in the name of religion," he said.

The controversy at St Joseph's school erupted days after a similar row broke out at church-run Nirmala College in nearby Muvattupuzha.

A section of students had staged a protest inside Nirmala College, alleging that the non-teaching staff had prevented a few girl students from offering Friday prayers inside a room in the institution. PTI LGK ANE