After row with BJP MLA, UP minister gives 30-day ultimatum on water projects

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday directed companies executing the Jal Jeevan Mission in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions to ensure 100 per cent household water supply within 30 days, warning of FIRs and termination of contracts in case of failure.

The warning comes days after the minister faced protest and questions from BJP's Charkhari MLA Brajbhushan Rajput during his recent visit to Bundelkhand over delays and deficiencies in the implementation of the scheme.

Reviewing the progress of projects in the two regions on Monday, Singh expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work by companies, including BGCC and L&T.

He said strict action would be taken if the deadline was not met, according to an official statement.

"If the work is not completed within the stipulated time, FIRs will be lodged and contracts terminated. Company owners could also face legal action," he said.

According to the minister, barring four to five schemes, most projects in Bundelkhand and Vindhya have achieved near-completion, with 100 per cent water supply being provided in the majority of villages.

Around three per cent of villages are facing disruption due to pipeline damage or related issues, and officials have been directed to restore regular supply immediately.

Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply) Anurag Srivastava, Rural Water Corporation Managing Director Dr Rajshekhar and State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission Executive Director Prabhash Kumar, attended the review meeting.

Singh instructed district-level executive engineers and officials to maintain regular communication with public representatives and keep them fully informed about the status of works.

He warned that action would be taken against officers failing to do so and directed them to visit villages to resolve complaints on the ground.

He also announced that 'Jal Utsav' will be celebrated from March 8 to 22 in nearly 22,000 villages where 100 per cent household water supply has been achieved. Preparations for the programme have begun, officials said.

During the meeting, the minister launched the 'Jal Sarathi' mobile application aimed at ensuring transparency and quick resolution of water supply-related grievances.

The app will provide village-wise information on water supply status, project expenditure, details of ongoing works and contact information of concerned officials. Residents will also be able to lodge complaints and track action taken. The application will be available on Android and iOS platforms.

The minister also reviewed road restoration work undertaken after pipeline laying.

Officials informed that about 9,772 km of roads were cut during pipeline installation in Bundelkhand and Vindhya, of which 9,435 km ' nearly 97 per cent ' have been repaired. Singh directed that all remaining restoration work be completed by the end of March, noting that in some areas roads had subsided again due to rains and waterlogging and were being repaired on priority.

On January 30, minister Swatantrata Dev Singh and BJP MLA Brajbhushan Rajput from his own party had a faceoff in Mahoba over the Har Ghar Jal project which snowballed into a wider political flashpoint after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav weighing in with a sharp attack on the government.

"Under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, roads have been dug to lay pipelines. People are facing great difficulties in moving around. The problem of broken roads exists in the entire district," Rajput had told PTI adding, "I am not bothered about being an MLA, but I will fight for the honour of the people." Faced with an unusual situation, the minister offered to address the situation and told the MLA, "You tell me the villages, and I am ready to go there'¦ I will go there, leaving this programme (his scheduled event)." Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the government over the episode, writing on social media "Breaking News: Minister held hostage!" and alleged BJP leaders were "busy making money and grabbing land." On February 6, Rajput posted on X from his verified handle: "Should I undertake a visit to all seven districts in Bundelkhand? Who all will accompany me? Write your names and number."