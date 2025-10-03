After running series of marathons at home, septuagenarian qualifies for Boston event

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI) A septuagenarian Hyderabad resident who had participated in a number of marathons in India has now qualified for next year's Boston Marathon in the US, he said on Friday.

74-year-old Ch Nagabhushana Rao, a keen sports lover, said he took to marathons three years ago. Since then, he has participated in a total of 19 marathons, including those held in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

Rao, who took voluntary retirement from his job in a PSU here in 2001, says he does not have any health problems except the one for which he has to wear spectacles.

"My son had participated in Chicago Marathon in the US. He sent photos of that to me. I felt motivated to participate in marathon events," he told PTI.

Despite his advanced age, Rao also participated in Ladakh Marathon held at 11,155 ft above the sea level last month.

According to Rao, he has qualified for the Boston Marathon to be held in April, 2026 after he completed a marathon in Delhi within the prescribed time limit.

Rao attributes his sound health, which helped him compete in marathons, to his disciplined lifestyle and staying away from smoking and alcohol consumption.

"I never had any bad habits. I had advised some of my friends to stay away from drinking even occasionally. They did not (immediately) heed. (Ultimately) They stopped the habit. But now they have problems like knee pain," he said, advising young people to adopt a disciplined lifestyle to lead a healthy life. PTI SJR SJR ADB