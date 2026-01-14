After SC relief to others, another Delhi riots accused files bail plea in city court seeking parity

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Days after the Supreme Court granted bail to five accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, another accused has filed a bail application in a court here, contending that he is facing similar charges and seeking parity.

The bail application was filed by Athar Khan, a former call centre employee accused of being one of the main organisers of the protest at Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi and allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches there.

The application moved before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai contends that the Supreme Court granted bail to another accused facing similar charges and that he stands on the same footing.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, Khan allegedly participated in secret meetings, in which he said that the "time has come to burn Delhi" and coordinated the destruction of CCTV cameras.

The court framed charges of criminal conspiracy, among others, against Athar Khan, who is among the 11 alleged organisers and speakers of the anti-CAA/NRC meeting.

The other alleged organisers are Mohammed Saleem Khan, Salim Malik, Mohammed Jalaluddin alias Guddu Bhai, Shahnawaz, Furkan, Mohammed Ayub, Mohammed Yunus, Tabassum, Mohammed Ayaz and his brother Khalid.

He was also named as accused in one FIR for being part of a mob that killed Head Constable Ratan Lal during the riots. Athar Khan's name had also cropped up in a case that pertained to a mob looting a showroom.

The court listed Khan's bail application for hearing on January 19.

On January 6, another accused, Salim Malik, who is lodged in jail on identical charges, filed a bail application on similar grounds.

On January 5, the Supreme Court granted bail to five accused -- Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad -- in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The court, however, denied relief to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, saying all the accused in the case did not stand on the same footing.

There was a prima facie case against Khalid and Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria said while denying bail to the two former Jawaharlal Nehru University students.

Of the 20 accused named in the case, two are still absconding and the remaining 18 applied for bail in the past.

Out of the 18, seven are still in prison, including Khalid, Imam, Athar Khan, Salim Malik, former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi.

Hussain's bail application is pending in the Karkardooma Court. PTI SKM DIV DIV