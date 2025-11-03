After scolding from father for fight with brother over mobile phone, teen girl hangs self

Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Thane after she was scolded by her father following a quarrel with her brother over a mobile phone, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Wagle Estate area, the Srinagar police station official added.

"After getting scolded by her father for arguing with her brother over a mobile phone in the afternoon, she hanged herself at 7:50pm. A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM