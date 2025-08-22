After scrutiny of nominations, direct contest between NDA, opposition for VP's post

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The stage is set for a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy for the September 9 vice-presidential election.

After a scrutiny of the nominations filed for the vice-presidential poll, all four sets of nomination papers of both the candidates were found to be in order, the office of the returning officer for the election said.

The Rajya Sabha secretary general is the returning officer for the vice-presidential election.

According to a statement from the Rajya Sabha secretary general, the process of the vice-presidential election commenced on August 7 with the issuance of a notification.

The last date for filing nominations was August 21, while the date for a scrutiny of the nominations papers was August 22.

"During the period from the 7th to 21st August, 2025, the Returning Officer for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025 and Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, received a total of 68 nomination papers filed by 46 candidates.

"Out of these 68 nomination papers, 28 nomination papers filed by 19 candidates were summarily rejected in terms of section 5B(4) of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952," the statement said.

Forty nomination papers of 27 candidates were taken for scrutiny at 11 am on Friday and rejected under sections 5B(1)(b), 5B(1)(b) and 5C of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Election Act, it added.

"The nomination papers of the following candidates were found to be valid and hence accepted -- C P Radhakrishnan (Nomination Paper Sl Nos. 26, 27, 28 and 29) and Buchireddy Sudershan Reddy (Nomination Paper Sl. Nos. 41, 42, 43 and 44)," the statement said. PTI SKC RC