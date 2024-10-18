After Shivaji, JNU eyes to open centres on Cholas, Lachit Borphukan

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University is willing to set up centres dedicated to Assamese warrior Lachit Borphukan and the Chola dynasty if the money comes its way, having already set up a Centre of Excellence in the name of Maratha leader Shivaji Maharaj, varsity Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said on Friday.

In an interview with PTI, Pandit said JNU has received a funding of Rs 10 crore from the Maharashtra government for setting up a centre dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Several meetings were held between the university and Maharashtra government officials to finalise the modalities of course that will be on offer, she said.

Shivaji, Pandit said, is a national hero, and teaching about him is necessary to set the narrative aligned with achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

"India for Viksit Bharat 2047 needs narratives. Nowadays when we teach strategic thought, we only teach till Kautilya. Beyond that, it is necessary to teach the practices of different kingdoms across the country," Pandit said.

On her expansion with similar centres on campus, she said: "We are ready, whoever... even if the Assam government gives us some money, we will do on Phukan (Lachit Borphukan). Rajendra Chola also we want to do... especially his naval expeditions to Southeast Asia." She added, "For now, we plan to approach the governments of some states (Assam and Tamil Nadu) to propose this and seek funding." PTI SJJ VN VN