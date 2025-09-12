After show-cause notice, PDP MLA Para says speaker must speak in defence of legislators

Srinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para on Friday said as the custodian of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the speaker must speak in defence of the legislators to protect the "institution of MLA".

The remarks of Para, the MLA from Pulwama, came after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to him for his social media post claiming the Assembly Secretariat endorsed the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

"If the speaker's office doesn't defend an elected member, it sets a dangerous precedent," Para told PTI.

The issue is not about an individual but the institution -- "the last space left to represent J-K's citizens -- he said.

"Instead of faulting my concern, the speaker should have supported it," Para added.

Describing Rather as a "fatherly figure", the PDP MLA said he holds nothing personal against the speaker or his office.

"During (Assembly) sessions, I learnt a lot from the way he (Rather) conducted the House, upheld diversity and accommodated voices. But as the custodian, actions to protect the legislators are equally important," Para said.

Taking note of Para's post on X after Malik's arrest on Monday, the speaker issued a show-cause notice to the opposition MLA, asking why breach of privilege or contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

The speaker directed Para to explain his position in person or in writing within seven days for making a "false" claim that the Assembly Secretariat endorsed Malik's arrest under the PSA.

In his post on X on Monday, Para said, "Shameful surrender. The Assembly Secretariat endorsing PSA against an elected MLA is a direct assault on democracy. J&K CM @OmarAbdullah must act, don't allow the institution of MLA, the last agency of the people, to be silenced. Today it's Mehraj, tomorrow it could be you." PTI SSB APL ARI