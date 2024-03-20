After Sita joins BJP from JMM, Soren family members fight on X

Ranchi, Mar 20 (PTI) A day after Sita Soren, three-term JMM MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, quit the party and joined the BJP alleging isolation and neglect, his wife Kalpana Soren claimed that “bowing down is not in the DNA” of the people of the state.

Kalpana Soren’s post in this regard began a war on X, formerly Twitter, between her, and Sita and her daughters who stated that people should stop “shedding crocodile tears” in the name of JMM leader Durga Soren, who died in 2009.

Durga Soren was Sita’s husband and Hemant Soren’s brother.

Taking a dig at her apparently for joining the BJP, Kalpana Soren posted on X: “Jharkhandi ke DNA me nahi hai jhuk jana (Bowing down is not in the DNA of a Jharkhand citizen)." She highlighted that her husband Hemant entered politics reluctantly after Durga's death to uphold the JMM's legacy and struggle.

Kalpana added, "Hemant ji did not choose politics but politics chose Hemant ji. The one who decided to become an architect had the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy and struggle of JMM, respected Baba and late Durga Da." She referred to the JMM president and her father-in-law Shibu Soren as ‘Baba’.

"For Hemant ji, the late Durga Da was not only an elder brother but also a father figure. After becoming a part of this family after marriage in 2006, I saw Hemant ji's respect and dedication towards his elder brother and late Durga da's love for Hemant ji," Kalpana posted.

JMM is moving forward today by becoming a voice of the poor, deprived and exploited people including tribals, Dalits, backward classes and minorities, she asserted.

"Hemant ji went to jail, fighting with the capitalists and feudalists, the same forces against whom Baba and Late Durga Da had fought. They did not bow down. He (Hemant) chose the path of fighting like a Jharkhandi. Our tribal society has never learnt to move forward by turning its back," Kalpana added.

Arrested by ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, Hemant Soren is now in jail. He had resigned as the CM shortly before the arrest.

Responding to Kalpana’s post, Sita cautioned those "shedding crocodile tears" in the name of Durga Soren.

"If me and my children expose the horrific truth, the political and power dreams of many will be shattered. The people of Jharkhand will spit in the name of those who conspired to eliminate Durga Soren and his people.

“The change that came in our lives after my husband's death was no less than a nightmare. We were neglected and isolated socially and politically," Sita posted on X.

She said there was no political reason behind her resignation.

"This is a voice for me and my daughters against the suffering, neglect and injustice to us," she added.

One of her daughters, Vijayshree Soren posted: "Finally choosing not to bow down and work towards welfare of Jharkhand and its people without facing obstacles. Finally, following the path which my father Late Sri Durga Soren ji wanted. TO ALWAYS FIGHT AGAINST INJUSTICE! Be it family, politics or war." Sita’s other daughter Rajshree Soren said her father shed his blood and sweat to strengthen the JMM.

“Please do not use my father's name to hide your reality," she said in a post on X.

Speculations are rife that Kalpana may fight the by-election to Gandey seat, which fell vacant after the sudden resignation of then JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad on December 31 who was later elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on March 14.

The bypoll to the seat will be held on May 20 along with Lok Sabha elections.

A rift in the Soren family had surfaced after Sita openly opposed any move to make Kalpana the chief minister, when it became clear that incumbent Hemant would be arrested.

Sita Soren’s decision to join the BJP is a shot in the arm for the party's efforts to boost its connection with the Scheduled Tribes, a community that has been the main vote base of the JMM.

"Sita has been freed from Ravan's Lanka," BJP had said.

JMM hit back saying, "BJP uses institutions like the CBI and ED to intimidate opposition leaders...Not everyone is Hemant Soren, who can fearlessly face such forces." Sita Soren’s resignation came a fortnight after the Supreme Court overturned a 1998 judgment in a case - in which Shibu Soren was an accused – saying that MPs and MLAs who take bribes to vote or speak in a certain manner in the House are not immune from prosecution.

Sita is accused of accepting bribes from an independent candidate in the 2012 Rajya Sabha elections.

After the arrest of Hemant Soren, the executive president of the JMM, Sita Soren had strongly opposed any move to make his wife the CM. PTI NAM NN