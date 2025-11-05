After slew of accident deaths, Rajasthan HC seeks report from govt on road safety

Jodhpur, Oct 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday took suo moto cognisance of recent accident deaths in the state and sought a preliminary response from the government detailing the steps taken for improving road safety.

The division bench of Justice Anuroop Singhi and Justice PS Bhati cited right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, and asserted that recent events have compelled them to emphasise the urgency of road safety.

In Jaisalmer, an AC-sleeper bus caught fire killing 26 people last month. This week, a tempo traveller-truck collision in Phalodi killed 15 people and in Jaipur, a rashly driven dumper truck ploughed into at least over a dozen vehicles, leaving 14 people dead.

The bench also directed the counsels representing the department of Medical & Health, Revenue, PWD, Local Bodies, Home, Transport and NHAI, along with the additional solicitor general and additional advocate general to furnish their stand on the issue of road safety and public safety involving their departments, with particular reference to the untimely deaths that have occurred.

The central and state government were also asked to file their response.

The court has also appointed five amicus curies expecting them to file a common statement of consensus, along with concrete suggestions, indicating the steps that may be initiated for strengthening the regulatory framework relating to road and public safety.

The high court said recent events has compelled the court to emphasise the urgent need for the respondents to activate and strengthen the regulatory framework so that effective measures may be undertaken "to mitigate the recurring loss of life and suffering".

The bench further said that it was a matter of grave concern that, while "the nation places immense value on its human resource, widespread apathy and negligence among citizens regarding public and road safety continue to magnify societal anguish." The facts placed before this court reveal a broader systemic issue that warrants judicial attention and direction, it added.

The court expressed condolences to the families who lost their kin in recent accidents. It posted the matter on November 13.