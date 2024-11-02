After slight improvement in morning, Delhi's air quality falls into 'very poor' category again

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The pollution situation deteriorated in Delhi on Saturday, with the air quality falling into the "very poor" category again after showing improvement in the morning.

The capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 316, worsening from 290 recorded in the morning.

Air pollution levels reached the "severe" category (AQI above 400) at Anand Vihar, while the 27 other monitoring stations in the city recorded the AQI in the "very poor" category, with levels above 300.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (330) also recorded the AQI in the "very poor" category.

However, Gurugram (209), Greater Noida (250) and Noida (269) recorded slightly better AQI levels, falling in the "poor" category, while Faridabad's AQI (166) was in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data.

Despite people flouting the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night on Thursday, Delhi's air quality did not enter the "severe" category as expected due to favourable winds.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

On Diwali, Delhi's 24-hour AQI was recorded at 339, while on the day after the festival, it was 362.

The capital recorded an AQI of 218 on Diwali last year, 312 in 2022, 382 in 2021, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016, according to the CPCB.

On the day after Diwali, the city recorded an AQI of 358 last year, 303 in 2022, 462 in 2021, 435 in 2020, 368 in 2019, 390 in 2018, 403 in 2017 and 445 in 2016.

Delhi's air quality improved to "poor" on Saturday as surface winds helped disperse pollutants.

Strong winds, mixed with smog, enveloped the national capital during the day and night, with the breeze hinting at the onset of winter.

The daytime temperature was recorded at 33.9 degrees Celsius, 3.4 notches above normal.

Humidity fluctuated between 62 per cent and 88 per cent during the day.

The weather office has forecast mist on Sunday morning, with mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI NSM RC