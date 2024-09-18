After 'Special Thakur Force', Akhilesh's 'Sareaam Thoko Force' jibe for UP STF; BJP reacts

Lucknow, Sep 19 (PTI) After terming the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police as 'Special Thakur Force', Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday termed it as "Sareaam Thoko Force".

Yadav also raised questions on the deployment of a particular caste in the force. He had recently termed the STF as 'Special Thakur Force'.

Reacting on his allegation, the BJP termed the former chief minister as "frustrated" due to action taken by the force.

"The data of people deployed in the 'Sareaam Thoko Force' shows that this so-called 'Special Task Force' has become the 'personal force' of some powerful people who have been blessed with favour," Yadav said in a post on X.

Talking about STF, Yadav said, "Ninety per cent deployment has been given to those who are 10 per cent of the population and 10 per cent deployment is there for those who are 90 per cent of the population." "This means that there is a specific purpose behind the use of this force, due to which such deployment has been done. It can also be said about STF -- by the powerful, for the fulfilment of the objectives of the powerful but against the weak," he added.

Yadav also posted a chart with his post in which he claimed only two belong to PDA (Picchde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) or backwards, Dalits and minorities for top 21 posts.

"You will see that as soon as this data comes out, cosmetic treatment will be done at the level of the administration to save its face and some neglected people will be given show-off postings. But at the time of "fulfilment of a special purpose", any excuse will be made but they will not be taken along, he said.

"How can those with 'STF' bring development? 'STF' is a disorder for UP," he said.

Reacting to his statement, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said Yadav was frustrated due to action taken by the STF against criminals "nurtured by his party" that is why he is trying to break morale of the force.

"There were attacks on the police during the Akhilesh government. The police were attacked more than 1,000 times in his regime and many policemen were martyred. The morale of the police was completely broken as rioters were entertained at the chief minister's residence," he said. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS