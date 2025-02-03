After stampede, 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami continues without hitch at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: Millions of people from across the globe converged at the Sangam from the break of dawn on Monday for the third grand 'Amrit Shan' of the Maha Kumbh, which proceeded smoothly on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

The bathing ritual assumed special significance as it came days after a stampede during the previous 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya (January 29) killed at least 30 people and left 60 others injured.

Unlike the Mauni Amavasya dip on January 29 when crowd pressure built up at the Sangam Nose, many devotees this time were seen taking bath at different ghats as the Uttar Pradesh government, shaken by the deadly stampede, adopted a "zero errors" approach.

Determined to prevent any untoward incident, the state government has reinforced the security and crowd management measures in the Sangam area, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath monitoring the situation from his official residence in Lucknow since 3.30 am, officials said.

DIG (Maha Kumbh) Vaibhav Krishna told PTI Videos that in light of the January 29 stampede, additional force has been deployed at the pressure points for crowd management.

"Everything is running smoothly today," he said during a pre-dawn patrol in the Mela area.

Later in the morning, the DIG and some other senior officers went around the Mela area on horseback to assess crowd management.

"Our crowd management has been good today, which is visible. No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere yet. Additional deployment has been made at the pressure points. The Amrit Snan is progressing smoothly as per order," Krishna said.

By 10 am, over 81.24 lakh devotees had taken dip in the Sangam, the state government said, adding that it expects a footfall of around five crore pilgrims on Monday alone.

At break of dawn, seers from various Akharas, including the ash-smeared Naga sadhus, began their ceremonial journey towards the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

By 10 am, several Akharas (monastic orders) had completed their bath while the process was going on smoothly for the others, officials said.

Visuals showed rose petals being showered from a helicopter on the seers and pilgrims.

Ahead of the 'Amrit Snan', Juna Akhara Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj told PTI Videos, "The entire world is looking at India, at our social harmony, and spiritual values." As per tradition, Akharas belonging to three sects -- Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen -- are taking the holy dip in a pre-determined sequence.

According to the schedule released by the Maha Kumbh authorities, the Amrit Snan (formerly known as 'Shahi Snan') commenced at 4 am with Akharas of the Sanyasi sect.

Leading the sacred procession were Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, Taponidhi Panchayati Niranjani Akhara, Panchayati Akhara Anand, Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Panchdashnam Avahan Akhara, and Panchagni Akhara.

Each Akhara has been allotted a 40-minute window, with the first procession completing the ritual and returning to their camps by 8.30 am.

Next in line were the Akharas of the Bairagi sect, whose bathing sequence began at 8.25 am.

The processions included the All India Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara, All India Panch Digamber Ani Akhara, and All India Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara.

After their turn concluded at 12.35 pm, Udaseen sect, the final group, entered the sacred waters.

This sect comprised the Panchayati Naya Udaseen Akhara, Panchayati Akhara Bada Udaseen Nirvana, and Panchayati Nirmal Akhara.

Their journey towards the river started at 11 am, and is expected to conclude by 3.55 pm.

The Akharas moved in processions, led by their mahants and mahamandaleshwars on decked-up chariots carrying their 'Isht Dev' (cherished deity) in palanquins for the holy bath, with hundreds of Naga sadhus and saffron-clad seers also joining in.

In a message posted on X, Adityanath congratulated all those taking part in the Amrit Snan, saying, "Greetings to all saints, akharas, Kalpvasis, and devotees who have taken the holy dip." "It was incredible to witness the processions," said Shyam Prakash, a devotee, adding that he was yet to take the dip.

Delhi resident Sarthak said, "I feel spiritual after coming here. My mind found peace after completing the Snan." Niranjan Mishra from Pashupatinath in Nepal said he was happy to be at the Kumbh, adding that he found the arrangements and police assistance impressive.

Walking along with Naga sadhus and other seers, Crystal who came from Belgium said, "I feel very happy to be here. It's special and divine." She also said she was thankful to her friends who introduced her to Sanatan Dharma.

Meenakshi Giri from Mahanirvani Akhara, who's originally from Russia, said, "This is a very holy moment of my life. I have been following Sanatan Dharma for the past 17 years." Held once every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh has been marked by an unmatched spiritual energy, with lakhs of devotees camping at the fairgrounds.

Astrologers believe that this year's 'Triveni Yog' is a rare celestial alignment which occurs once in 144 years, making the ongoing Kumbh Mela, which will continue till February 26, particularly auspicious.

So far, the highest single-day turnout was seen on Mauni Amavasya (January 29) when eight crore devotees bathed in the Sangam, the state government said.

While 3.5 crore people gathered on Makar Sankranti (January 14), over 2 crore people took the dip on January 30 and February 1, and 1.7 crore on Paush Purnima (January 13), it said.

While Monday's is the last Amrit Snan, two more special bathing dates fall on February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and February 26 (Mahashivratri).