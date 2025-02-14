After targeting him over sarpanch murder, Dhas meets Dhananjay Munde 'to enquire about health'

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, who has been vehemently targeting minister Dhananjay Munde for the past few months over the murder of a sarpanch in Beed, on Friday said he met the NCP leader "to enquire about his health".

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the two leaders met at his place and described it as a "family meeting. Munde's office, however, maintained that no such meeting took place between them.

Dhas said he met Munde at the latter's residence earlier this week and enquired about the minister's health as he had undergone an eye surgery this month.

Dhas, however, also made it clear that no other motive should be ascribed to the meeting and that his fight against Munde over the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh would continue.

Munde has been facing political heat after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in connection with an extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder. Sarpanch Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project in Beed.

"Munde was admitted to a hospital (for an eye surgery). I met at his place to inquire about his health. There is a difference between enquiring about his health and the (ongoing) fight against him. There is no need to be surprised (about the meeting) as I had gone there in broad daylight," the BJP legislator said.

"There is no relation between the fight against justice for Santosh Deshmukh and enquiring about his health," Dhas told reporters.

Both Dhas and Munde hail from the Beed district in Marathwada. While Dhas represents Ashti assembly constituency, Munde is the MLA from Parli segment.

Dhas has earlier also levelled corruption charges against Munde. Dhas' attack on Munde at well-attended rallies in Marathwada aimed at seeking justice for Deshmukh as well as during the winter session of the state legislature had raised eyebrows as both parties are part of the ruling alliance.

Talking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Bawankule admitted that a meeting took place between the two leaders but said it was facilitated by him.

"I was with Suresh Dhas for four to four-and-a-half hours. They have a difference of opinion but there is no animosity. Both are emotional. There are some differences and it will be resolved soon," the state president of the BJP said.

He said time bridges differences.

When asked where the two leaders met, Bawankule said, "They met at my place. I am the state president of the BJP. The date (on which they met) is not required. The meeting between Dhanajay Munde and Suresh Dhas was a family meeting. We all met as a family." "The meeting lasted for over four hours. They have some differences, but these differences will be ironed out soon'.

Meanwhile, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange slammed Dhas for meeting Munde.

"The murder of Santosh Deshmukh has defamed the state. Such a brutality was never seen in the state. I was expecting that he (Dhas) will give justice in this case. I was not expecting betrayal so early," he said. PTI PR AW NP