After tiger makes Gujarat its new home, govt seeks NTCA nod to bring tigress into state

Gandhinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) The Gujarat government has approached the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), seeking its permission to bring a tigress into the state, minister Arjun Modhwadia told the assembly on Friday.

The development assumes significance as a tiger has already made Ratanmahal Wildlife Sanctuary in Dahod district its home, more than three decades after tigers went extinct in Gujarat.

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani, the Forest and Environment Minister said the state government made a representation to the NTCA seeking permission to bring a tigress to Gujarat.

The minister said that the state had approached the central authority last year and a representation in this regard was made on November 24, 2025.

Modhwadia added that the matter is currently under consideration of the NTCA.

In November last year, Modhwadia had announced that a wandering male tiger, first captured on camera in February 2025, had settled in the Ratanmahal forest in Dahod district. The tiger's consistent presence on camera traps over several months had established that it had adopted the sanctuary as its new habitat.

Tigers were declared extinct in Gujarat in 1989, according to forest department records. The recent settlement of the male tiger had raised hopes of revival of the species in the state, which is known as the last abode of Asiatic lions.

At the time, the minister had said that forest officials were closely monitoring the movement and health of the tiger. He had also informed that steps were taken to ensure an adequate prey base by relocating some herbivores within the forest area.

The presence of the tiger was conveyed to the NTCA and its guidance was sought, he had said. PTI PJT NP