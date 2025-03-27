After TN’s lead on fair delimitation, T'gana Assembly resolution strengthens collective call: Stalin

Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) The Telangana Assembly resolution on delimitation, following Tamil Nadu’s lead, strengthened the collective call to resist any attempt that threatened the balance of our democracy, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Terming this ‘as just the beginning,’ he said with the second Joint Action Committee meeting set to take place in Hyderabad, more states would follow.

“We will not let anyone redraw India’s future unfairly,” the CM said in a post on social media platform X.

“As resolved in Chennai, fulfilled in Hyderabad! Hon'ble Telangana CM Thiru. Revanth Reddy Garu has walked the talk by tabling and passing a landmark resolution in the Telangana State Assembly demanding Fair Delimitation that upholds justice, equity and the federal spirit,” he said in the post.

Stalin further said following Tamil Nadu’s lead, “this act strengthens the collective call to resist any attempt that threatens the balance of our democracy.” PTI JSP ROH