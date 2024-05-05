After two decades in a political family, Prabha Mallikarjun makes electoral debut in Davangere

Davangere (Karnataka), May 5 (PTI) Coming from a political family and canvassing for Congress candidates for two decades and more in the past elections here, Prabha Mallikarjun is making her electoral debut in this Lok Sabha constituency.

Advertisment

And interestingly, for the first time, Davangere will see a contest between two women -- Prabha is taking on BJP's Gayathri Siddeshwara.

Once a Congress stronghold, the BJP has been winning the seat since 1999.

The 48-year-old Prabha, a dentist, is the wife of District in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun and daughter-in-law of veteran Congress leader and Davangere South MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Advertisment

Gayathri is the wife of four-time MP and former union minister G M Siddeshwara.

Irrespective of who wins, Davangere will get its first woman MP.

Prabha said that if elected, her top priority is health, education, employment, irrigation and drinking water issues. She is also keen on working towards women self-empowerment, establishment of handicraft industries, and encouraging home-based products.

Advertisment

"Every party has its own issues on which we build our political narrative. In Karnataka, especially, we have the Congress guarantee schemes which have worked really well. It has been pro-women..," Prabha said.

"We want to work to improve hospital services and availability of ambulances. I also want to focus on the mental health aspect of women, so at primary health centres, we want at least one day in a month dedicated to mental health issues in women," she told PTI in an interview.

On how difficult is it for women in politics, she said, "Women have 33 per cent reservation, but then these women have to express their opinion. They need not stand behind the men, their husbands. You have to actively come forward...We need women's voice because women are 50 per cent voters in every constituency.

Advertisment

She added, "Being a woman, I can definitely address their issues -- focus on their mental health aspect, their financial independence, their education, skill development and giving them their due respect and importance in society." Interestingly, both Prabha and Gayathri are contesting elections for the first time.

On how her political background is helping her, Prabha said, "It's been 26 years since I have been married into this family. So every MLA and MP elections till date, I have been with my 'karyakartas' doing canvassing with them and talking to people who come to our house, be it political or hospital-related issues. This interaction has helped and that is how people have understood my nature...the way I am accessible and available to them." Countering the charge of dynastic politics, she said she was never an aspirant for an MP seat.

"People themselves, our karyakartas through a public survey, realised that for Congress to win in Davangere, we require Prabha Mallikarjun as a candidate and that was a reason for my selection...," Prabha said. PTI AMP RS ANE