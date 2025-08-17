After two newly born Bengal tiger cubs die, Delhi zoo intensifies effort to protect remaining four

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) After losing two of the six Bengal tiger cubs born earlier this month, the National Zoological Park in Delhi has stepped up efforts to ensure survival of the remaining four.

One of the cubs was shifted to the zoo hospital on Saturday morning after it stopped suckling, officials said. The cub, now being hand-reared, is stable.

According to zoo authorities, the female cub had grown weak after going without milk for over 12 hours. It was fed a specially prepared milk formula enriched with vitamins, similar to the one used successfully in the past to hand-rear lion cubs.

"The cub resisted initially, as it takes a couple of days for them to adapt to a replacer after growing used to the mother's milk. But the formula has now been introduced successfully," said veterinary officer Abhijit Bhawal.

He said the cub is being kept in a basket lined with warm clothes to simulate the mother's warmth and is hand-fed every three hours. Since admission, its weight has increased by about 200 grams, Bhawal added.

The other three cubs continue to stay with their mother Aditi, and are nursing regularly. Aditi, aged seven, gave birth to the litter of six on August 4, the largest at the zoo in nearly two decades. The last instance of such a large litter was in 2005, but only two survived.

This time, two cubs have already died.

One, described as the weakest, died on August 8. Another was taken to the hospital on August 9 after it struggled to feed but succumbed the next day despite intensive care.

Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar had earlier said that the tigress and her cubs are under constant CCTV surveillance, and nutritional supplements are being provided to Aditi to aid milk production.

Meanwhile, the zoo has also welcomed two smooth-coated otters brought in from Surat earlier this month after a 1,200-kilometre journey. The species has returned to the Delhi Zoo after 21 years, last seen here in 2004.

Currently under a month-long quarantine, the otters have begun adjusting to their new surroundings. "They are exploring, making burrows, and are being fed around three kilograms of fish daily, including species like tilapia, labeo bata, mackerel and bombay duck," Bhawal said.

Their pool will be replenished with fresh water every four to five days, he added.

The Delhi Zoo was established in November 1959 and is managed by the Union Environment Ministry. PTI NSM RUK RUK