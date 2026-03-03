After uproar over 'Vande Mataram', Nagaland Assembly decides select committee review

Kohima, Mar 3 (PTI) The Nagaland Legislative Assembly on Tuesday decided to refer the singing of the national song 'Vande Mataram', as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), to a select committee of the House to examine its applicability in the state.

The decision was announced by Speaker Sharingain Longkumer after members, irrespective of party affiliation, raised serious concerns over the imposition of playing/singing Vande Mataram preceding the national anthem during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the governor's address.

Following the January 28 directive issued by the MHA, the national song was played in the assembly for the first time on the opening day of the Budget session 2026-27 on Monday.

Responding to the discussion, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio acknowledged the sentiments expressed by several members.

The song, he said, carries historical significance in India's freedom movement. However, he noted that the directive to play the national song was issued through an executive order dated January 28.

Highlighting Nagaland's unique constitutional protection under Article 371A, Rio said the state was created through a political agreement and enjoys special safeguards. In view of the sensitivities involved, he suggested that the matter be referred to a select committee of the assembly to examine its applicability in the state.

Members cutting across party lines, except BJP, said the development had generated unease and called for clarity on the constitutional and procedural aspects governing such directives.

While acknowledging the historical and national significance of Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, several legislators emphasised that any directive relating to national symbols or songs must be examined in the context of constitutional guarantees, established conventions, and the sentiments of the people of the state.

During Zero Hour, MLA Achumbemo Kikon briefly flagged concerns over the recitation of Vande Mataram preceding the national anthem at the commencement of the session on Monday, stating that the matter warranted further discussion to ensure constitutional provisions are respected.

Initiating the discussion on the governor's address, ruling NPF MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu objected strongly, stating that the singing of Vande Mataram was linked to Hindu rituals.

"As Christians, we believe in one God. We cannot serve two masters," he said, expressing strong resentment.

"I think we should not permit this. We were caught by surprise as we were made to recite or listen to what is perceived as a Hindu ritual. This is new and first-of-its-kind for all of us. Is it absolutely unnecessary to recite Vande Mataram when we are already singing the national anthem," he said.

He further stated that the song refers to Hindu deities and argued that, in a secular country, such imposition is not fair and amounts to infringement of Article 371A, which protects the religious and social practices of the Nagas.

NPF MLAs P Longon and T N Manen, RPI(Athawale) MLA Lima Onen Chang, NPP MLA Tseilhoutuo Rhutso, JD(U) MLA Jwenga Seb and Independent MLA Neisatuo Mero also raised concerns over the issue.

However, BJP leader and state minister Temjen Imna Along said, "We all have our opinions, but the national song has been adopted by the national constituent body and we have to understand the context." He pointed out that India has a population of 142 crore, with over 100 crore Hindus, and said that even if some may not wish to sing it, it reflects the sentiment of the larger country.

"Not to justify, but we must respect the sentiments of the rest of the country," he said, comparing it to Hindu students joining in the Lord's Prayer, 'Our Father', in Christian schools in the state.

He added that the matter should not be taken personally or viewed as an infringement of Article 371A.

Following the chief minister's concluding remarks, Speaker Longkumer said the unanimous sense of the House was to refer the matter to the select committee constituted to examine the applicability of central Acts and laws in the context of Article 371A in the Nagaland Assembly.

He directed the Assembly Secretary to notify the matter to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. PTI NBS NBS ACD